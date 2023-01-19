RV fire sends 2 people to hospital in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management and fire marshal have been at the scene of a fire on US Highway 259 Wednesday night.

This is near the intersection of 259 South and County Road 3152. According to Rusk County OEM, two people were taken to hospitals, one by helicopter and one by ambulance from the scene of the fire. Deputy Patrick Dooley with RCOEM says that the fire was in an RV trailer, but the cause is still under investigation.

Mount Enterprise VFD, Mount Enterprise City Marshal, Eastside VFD, and Laneville VFD responded. The scene has been cleared, Dooley says.

