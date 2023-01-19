Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

RV fire sends 2 people to hospital in Rusk County

(Rusk County OEM)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management and fire marshal have been at the scene of a fire on US Highway 259 Wednesday night.

This is near the intersection of 259 South and County Road 3152. According to Rusk County OEM, two people were taken to hospitals, one by helicopter and one by ambulance from the scene of the fire. Deputy Patrick Dooley with RCOEM says that the fire was in an RV trailer, but the cause is still under investigation.

Mount Enterprise VFD, Mount Enterprise City Marshal, Eastside VFD, and Laneville VFD responded. The scene has been cleared, Dooley says.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cherokee County SWAT on scene of barricaded person in home on CR 4126
Cherokee County regional SWAT team takes custody of man barricaded in home during warrant service
First Alert Weather Day
Tornado watch remains in effect for parts of East Texas until 4 p.m.
Paul Louis Richards
Affidavit: Carlisle Junior High principal didn’t report possible sex assault
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
Suitcases and cardboard boxes packed with Promethazine were recovered from a vehicle pursued...
Nacogdoches County deputies seize 31 gallons of prescription medicine after chase

Latest News

Cherokee County SWAT Standoff
Cherokee County SWAT Standoff
Water Caucus
New Texas House caucus to prioritize water problems in rural Texas
Kilgore Health Fair
Kilgore Health Science Fair could help save lives
Verhalen says students with cognitive disabilities or autism tend to wander or sit down outside...
Longview ISD to get new special needs playground equipment so every kid can play