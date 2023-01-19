Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

A Chilly Night Ahead. More Clouds expected on Friday.
More clouds expected on Friday. A few showers possible on Saturday, especially over southern areas.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Clear skies through this evening, then a slow increase in clouds late tonight and tomorrow morning. Mostly Cloudy skies anticipated for Friday with only a few spotty showers over Deep East Texas. Clouds and more showers possible on Saturday as a Pacific Cold Front moves through very late in the evening. Better chances for these showers over the southern ½ of East Texas. Most in Northern areas should stay dry. A very nice Sunday is expected as well as Monday, but a few more clouds likely. Another Cold Front moves in on Tuesday morning...moving a bit faster than previously thought...bringing with it a chance for more rain to our area. Wednesday and Thursday look to be two nice days. Temperatures through the next 7 days appear to be near normal with lows averaging out in the mid to upper 30s and highs in the mid to upper 50s. Have a great day.

A very pleasant day expected on Thursday.
