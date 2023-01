OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - Overton residents are no longer advised to boil their water prior to personal consumption.

The advisory was made due to a break in a 6″ main water line. After testing, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has lifted the advisory.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Richard Chasteen at 903-834-317.

