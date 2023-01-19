Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Basketball teams in Troup hold 'Hoop for Coop' free throw fundraiser

By Michael Coleman
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - The boys and girls basketball teams in Troup High School held a different kind of practice Thursday afternoon in honor of one their peers.

The basketball teams a held a “Hoop for Coop”, free throw marathon, to help raise money for Troup High School student Cooper Reid, who suffered a head injury in a football game and is recovering in a Houston hospital.

The fundraiser was the basketball coach’s idea but the head football coach was present at the free throw marathon and spoke about how important it was for the community to get together and show their support.

“Our thoughts and prayers are always with Cooper and his rehab time. I’m proud to be from our community, proud that family is here in Troup as well. It just shows you what a family atmosphere we have in Troup.” said coach Sam Wells.

Fellow athletes also saw this as a perfect opportunity to support and improve on their game.

" It was a great way to help us during the season, shoot free throws, get better, and a great way to raise money for him.” said Ashja Frankling, girls basketball player.

