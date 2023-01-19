2 injured by carbon monoxide at Smith County Jail

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two Smith County Jail employees were transported to the hospital after exposure to carbon monoxide in the jail.

According to Smith County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Larry Christian, at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, two employees were affected by carbon monoxide gas inside of the jail. Christian said the Tyler Fire Department determined that the carbon monoxide came from a boiler at the jail.

The boiler was quickly repaired and the effects were minimal,” Christian said in a statement. “One of the employees was transported by UT Health EMS and the other by jail personnel. Both were treated at UT Health Main.”

Christian said both employees have since been released from the hospital and that no inmates were affected.

