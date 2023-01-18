Wednesday’s Weather: Thunderstorms likely today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Clouds are increasing early with mild temperatures in the 60s. By late morning, thunderstorms will begin to develop and move through in a line midday into the early afternoon. Some storms could become strong to severe with damaging winds the main threat. However, an isolated tornado can not be ruled out along with some small hail and heavy downpours. By late afternoon, thunderstorms will move out of East Texas and skies will be clearing. The cold front arrives tonight and drops temperatures into the 40s by Thursday morning. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cooler for the end of the work week. Another storm system brings more rain Saturday and slightly cooler temperatures for the weekend.

