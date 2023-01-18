Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

WebXtra: Warmer seasonal temperatures frustrate some East Texas farmers

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The unusually warm January may be pleasant to some East Texans, but it could spell trouble for some East Texas fruit growers.

You’ve heard the term “chill hours,” a very important term for fruit growers. January temperatures in the 70′s are not what fruit growers need. Our region needs 700-to-800 chill hours over the winter for healthy fruit crops, particularly peaches.

A chill hour is measured on days where the temperature is between 32 degrees and 45 degrees.

Gregg County Texas A&M Agri-Life extension agent Shanequa Davis and Panola County peach grower Jason Martin talk about how important the chill hour is.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cherokee County SWAT on scene of barricaded person in home on CR 4126
Cherokee County regional SWAT team takes custody of man barricaded in home during warrant service
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
Paul Louis Richards
Affidavit: Carlisle Junior High principal didn’t report possible sex assault
First Alert Weather Day
Tornado watch remains in effect for parts of East Texas until 4 p.m.
Suitcases and cardboard boxes packed with Promethazine were recovered from a vehicle pursued...
Nacogdoches County deputies seize 31 gallons of prescription medicine after chase

Latest News

KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Angelina County authorities searching for suspect in aftermath of pursuit
Peach growers could be affected by the warmer temperatures in East Texas.
WebXtra: Warmer seasonal temperatures frustrate some East Texas farmers
Paul Louis Richards
Carlisle ISD issues statement on principal arrest