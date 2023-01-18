WebXtra: Warmer seasonal temperatures frustrate some East Texas farmers

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The unusually warm January may be pleasant to some East Texans, but it could spell trouble for some East Texas fruit growers.

You’ve heard the term “chill hours,” a very important term for fruit growers. January temperatures in the 70′s are not what fruit growers need. Our region needs 700-to-800 chill hours over the winter for healthy fruit crops, particularly peaches.

A chill hour is measured on days where the temperature is between 32 degrees and 45 degrees.

Gregg County Texas A&M Agri-Life extension agent Shanequa Davis and Panola County peach grower Jason Martin talk about how important the chill hour is.

