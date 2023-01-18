WebXtra: National Blood Donor month emphasizes widespread need for blood donation
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Karen Holt, Executive Director for the East Texas Chapter of American Red Cross explains what National Blood Donor Month is and why it is so important.
Here are two blood drives that Tyler residents can take part in this month.
Friday, January 20, 2023
10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
American Red Cross Serving East Texas - Tyler
Multi-Purpose Room
320 East Rieck Rd.
Please visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: ARCTYLER to schedule an appointment.
Saturday, January 21st
9:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
In Collaboration with Empowerment Community Development Corporation & Texas African American Museum
Blood Drive Hosted by New Life Community Church and Greater East Texas Black Nurses
1201 N NW Loop 323
All donors will receive a $20 Amazon Gift Card
To make an Appointment: go to www.redcrossblood.org enter the sponsor code “tylersicklecell”
