WebXtra: National Blood Donor month emphasizes widespread need for blood donation

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Karen Holt, Executive Director for the East Texas Chapter of American Red Cross explains what National Blood Donor Month is and why it is so important.

Here are two blood drives that Tyler residents can take part in this month.

Friday, January 20, 2023

10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

American Red Cross Serving East Texas - Tyler

Multi-Purpose Room

320 East Rieck Rd.

Please visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: ARCTYLER to schedule an appointment.

Saturday, January 21st

9:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

In Collaboration with Empowerment Community Development Corporation & Texas African American Museum

Blood Drive Hosted by New Life Community Church and Greater East Texas Black Nurses

1201 N NW Loop 323

All donors will receive a $20 Amazon Gift Card

To make an Appointment: go to www.redcrossblood.org enter the sponsor code “tylersicklecell”

