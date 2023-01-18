Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Longview ISD to get new special needs playground equipment

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview ISD Physical Therapist Julia Betting and LISD Director of Special Programs Cindy Verhalen about playground equipment that will be installed in six of their elementary schools. The equipment has been custom designed for each school to help engage their special needs students when they are outside.

