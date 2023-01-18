Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tornado watch issued for much of East Texas until 4 p.m.

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day as strong to severe storms will be possible through the afternoon.

A tornado watch is in effect for a good portion of East Texas until 4 p.m., so please have more than one way of receiving weather warnings. A Pacific cold front is currently tracking through the area, aiding in the development of numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Some strong winds, heavy rainfall, and isolated tornadoes will be possible through the afternoon, although conditions will quickly clear out from west to east as the front progresses through East Texas.

