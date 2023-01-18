Sulphur Springs Elementary evacuated due to bomb threat

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - A reported bomb threat has led to the evacuation of Sulphur Springs Elementary.

All students and staff were relocated to League Street Church of Christ, which is across the street from the school.

According to a social media post by Sulphur Springs ISD, SSES students will not return to the building today, noting that “all students are still safe and secure.”

Parents should come to League Street Church of Christ to pick up their students. Please be aware that it may take several minutes to pick up – park and come to the front doors of the church with an ID.

All SSISD campuses are in secure mode as a precaution.

