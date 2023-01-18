Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Sulphur Springs Elementary evacuated due to bomb threat

Sulphur Springs ISD
Sulphur Springs ISD(Sulphur Springs ISD)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - A reported bomb threat has led to the evacuation of Sulphur Springs Elementary.

All students and staff were relocated to League Street Church of Christ, which is across the street from the school.

According to a social media post by Sulphur Springs ISD, SSES students will not return to the building today, noting that “all students are still safe and secure.”

Parents should come to League Street Church of Christ to pick up their students. Please be aware that it may take several minutes to pick up – park and come to the front doors of the church with an ID.

All SSISD campuses are in secure mode as a precaution.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
Paul Louis Richards
Affidavit: Carlisle Junior High principal didn’t report possible sex assault
Cherokee County SWAT on scene of barricaded person in home on CR 4126
Cherokee County regional SWAT team takes custody of man barricaded in home during warrant service
Suitcases and cardboard boxes packed with Promethazine were recovered from a vehicle pursued...
Nacogdoches County deputies seize 31 gallons of prescription medicine after chase
A train and tractor trailer collided south of Jefferson on Tuesday afternoon.
Train collides with 18-wheeler north of Marshall

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day
Tornado watch issued for much of East Texas until 4 p.m.
Shooting in Angelina County leaves one hospitalized
Cherokee County SWAT on scene of barricaded person in home on CR 4126
Officials identify suspect involved in SWAT standoff in Cherokee County
Eleuterio Rodriguez Flores Jr.
Police apprehend high speed chase suspect in Centerville