Shooting in Angelina County leaves one hospitalized

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - At approximately 10 p.m. on January 17 there was a disturbance in the 800 block of Spring Lake Dr. between two females and a male.

The disturbance resulted in the male suffering a gunshot wound. He has since been transported to a local hospital were he is being treated.

The suspect is currently in custody on unrelated charges. The case is still under investigation.

