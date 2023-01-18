Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Shooting in Angelina County leaves one hospitalized

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - At approximately 10 p.m. on January 17 there was a disturbance in the 800 block of Spring Lake Dr. between two females and a male.

The disturbance resulted in the male suffering a gunshot wound. He has since been transported to a local hospital were he is being treated.

The suspect is currently in custody on unrelated charges. The case is still under investigation.

