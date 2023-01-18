Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Possible charges in fatal ‘Rust’ shooting expected to be announced Thursday

FILE - This aerial photo shows part of the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set in Santa Fe, N.M., on...
FILE - This aerial photo shows part of the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set in Santa Fe, N.M., on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST
(CNN) – Authorities in New Mexico plan to announce Thursday whether criminal charges will be filed in the fatal shooting on the set of the movie “Rust.”

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot in October 2021 during a rehearsal for a scene in the movie, which was being filmed near Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Actor and producer Alec Baldwin was holding a gun on the set of the Western film when the shot fired.

Director Joel Souza was also hurt in the incident.

The Santa Fe District Attorney’s Office said it will release a statement Thursday at 11 a.m. ET.

