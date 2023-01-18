Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Officials identify suspect involved in SWAT standoff in Cherokee County

Cherokee County SWAT on scene of barricaded person in home on CR 4126
Cherokee County SWAT on scene of barricaded person in home on CR 4126(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Cherokee County authorities have now identified the suspect in an incident in which the suspect barricaded himself with firearms inside a Cherokee County residence.

Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson said officers were on the scene of CR 4126 at around 5:30 p.m. to conduct a search warrant for stolen items. Upon arrival, Lionel Charles, 34, of Jacksonville, barricaded himself in the residence and refused to cooperate with authorities.

A regional SWAT team was called in and at around 9:20 p.m. the SWAT team was able to use callout methods and tactical resources to pinpoint the man’s location in the residence, went into the house and took custody of him. No one was injured in the incident, Sheriff Dickson said.

The search warrant being served Tuesday night by Jacksonville Police and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was in relation to stolen property. Upon entering the residence, authorities found numerous stolen items such as firearms and antique goods.

Sheriff Dickson said that the regional SWAT team has taken Charles into custody.

More charges are expected to be filed against Charles. According to Sheriff Dickson, the person who lived in the residence, Patrick Long, is also expected to be charged.

Previous: Cherokee County regional SWAT team takes custody of man barricaded in home during warrant service

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
Paul Louis Richards
Affidavit: Carlisle Junior High principal didn’t report possible sex assault
Cherokee County SWAT on scene of barricaded person in home on CR 4126
Cherokee County regional SWAT team takes custody of man barricaded in home during warrant service
Suitcases and cardboard boxes packed with Promethazine were recovered from a vehicle pursued...
Nacogdoches County deputies seize 31 gallons of prescription medicine after chase
A train and tractor trailer collided south of Jefferson on Tuesday afternoon.
Train collides with 18-wheeler north of Marshall

Latest News

Eleuterio Rodriguez Flores Jr.
Police apprehend high speed chase suspect in Centerville
Eleuterio Rodriguez Flores Jr.
Crockett high speed chase suspect apprehended
puppy plays with student.
Andy Woods students exceed SPCA fundraising goal
Tyler Civil Air Patrol cadets receive awards presented by Congressman Nathaniel Moran
Tyler Civil Air Patrol cadets receive awards, honors from Congressman Moran