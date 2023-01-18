Plane makes emergency landing at Rick Husband Airport due to hydraulic issues

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A United Express airplane flying from Houston was diverted to the Rick Husband Amarillo Airport due to hydraulic issues.

At around 11:53, a plane that was carrying around 40 passengers had to make an emergency landing at the Amarillo airport.

Officials say the plane did land safely.

The destination was Eisenhower Wichita.

A United Express airplane flying from Houston was diverted to the Rick Husband Amarillo Airport due to hydraulic issues. (KFDA)

