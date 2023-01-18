Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A First Alert Weather Day will be in effect for Wednesday. A Pacific Cold Front is expected to pass through East Texas starting tomorrow morning and will be out of the area by sunset. As the front moves through, there will be a chance for a few strong/severe thunderstorms...most should be over the Eastern sections of East Texas. The chances for severe weather will end in the Tyler/Longview area by Noon...should be through the Lufkin/Nacogdoches area by 2 PM and will likely be out of ETX by 5 PM on Wednesday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a small portion of ETX under a SLIGHT RISK for severe storms. That area is Eastern portions of Shelby County to San Augustine County, Eastern Angelina County...not including Lufkin...and then into portions of Tyler County with all points East in this risk. The majority of ETX is under a MARGINAL RISK for strong to severe storms. A Slight Risk means a 15% chance of significant severe storms and the Marginal Risk is only a 5% chance. Strong, gusty thunderstorm winds is the greatest severe weather risk in these storms. A very small risk for an isolated tornado as well. Most of the severe weather will occur East of ETX. Please stay tuned to your First Alert Weather Team. We will keep you posted/updated. Download the First Alert Weather App to stay in touch with all severe weather information. Stay Weather Alert. Another weak front moves through on Thursday, but will have no precipitation with is, but just some cooler air. M/Sunny skies are expected on Thu, then partly cloudy on Fri. An upper-level storm will pass overhead on Saturday, bringing with is clouds and more rain to our area. Partly Cloudy and cool on Sun, then partly cloudy and a bit warming in the afternoon on Mon. Another front on Tuesday of next week should bring more rain and keep the cooler air in place.

