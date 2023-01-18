Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Netflix hiring private jet flight attendant with salary of up to $385,000

Netflix is looking to hire a flight attendant to work on one of its private jets.
Netflix is looking to hire a flight attendant to work on one of its private jets.(milanvirijevic/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(CNN) - Netflix is looking to hire a flight attendant to work on one of its private jets – with a salary of up to $385,000.

The video streaming company says the right candidate should be flexible and willing to take on extra responsibilities, like maintaining the stockroom, as well as working both domestic and international flights.

The ideal candidate should also be able to do the job with discretion and little direction. The flight attendant must have the ability to work weekends, holidays and extended periods of travel.

Netflix hasn’t offered a specific salary, but it lists the overall market range for this role at $60,000 to $385,000. The company says the final compensation amount will be determined by “a wide range of compensation factors.”

If you would like to apply, click here.

