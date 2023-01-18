Man with active warrant arrested after officials find $336,000 worth of drugs at Greyhound station

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Man with an active warrant from another county was arrested after officials found a bag that contained around $336,000 worth of drugs at the Greyhound service station.

According to a criminal complaint, on January 16, an Amarillo Police K9 officer searched the Greyhound luggage compartment and found a black bag that contained drugs.

When the officer searched inside the bag, he found 4 packages of cocaine.

On the same day, two undercover officers boarded the bus with intent to find who owned the bag. A man identified as David Jose Topete, boarded the bus and sat directly beneath the area where the black bag was stored in the compartment.

The undercover officers noticed that there were no other passengers sitting in the area.

One of the undercover officers got up and walked towards the black bag and grabbed it. Topete stood up to confront the officer and said the bag belonged to him.

Topete was taken into custody and was also found to be in possession of $2,800.

During an interview, he admitted to being a resident of Tijuana and was traveling to California. Topete also admitted that he served time for drug related crimes.

Officials also found that Topete had an active warrant for Dekalb County, Alabama for possession of a controlled substance.

According to street estimates, the drugs are worth around $336,000.

