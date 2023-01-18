Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin City Council approves FEMA grant application for new communications equipment

By Avery Gorman
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin City Council met Tuesday night and approved an application for FEMA assistance to purchase communications equipment for the Lufkin Fire Department.

The Deep East Texas Council of Governments has installed an 800 megahertz system that provides more capacity with the ability to get through buildings better.

The department has portable radios for that system, however this $200,000 grant will supply the trucks with the proper equipment for the system.

“The mobile radios will be the same thing, so that we can communicate with any agency, any entity for any type of jurisdiction within the county or within the state of Texas,” said Ryan Watson, assistant fire chief for the City of Lufkin.

