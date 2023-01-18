Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Severe Weather Chances have all but ended. Few showers still possible.
Clearing skies, cooler temperatures tonight. Next rain chances on Saturday.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Out cold front has moved through. The chances for showers/thundershowers have ended for the most part. A few lingering showers will be possible through this afternoon. Cooler, drier air has replaced the warm/moist air that we have been experiencing over the past several days. Another very weak cold front moves in tomorrow, but nothing will be noticed with this front. Over the next 7 days and beyond will have nearer to normal temperatures in our area. Chances for a showers/thundershower will exist on Saturday as another Pacific front moves through. Nothing severe at this time is noted. Yet another front on Wednesday of next week brings in another chance for rain to ETX. Low temps over the next 7 days range from the mid-30s to the mid 40s and Highs from the mid-50s to lower 60s. Enjoy your day.

