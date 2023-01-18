Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

City of Overton issues boil water notice

A handful of local governments have issued boil water advisories this Christmas weekend as...
A handful of local governments have issued boil water advisories this Christmas weekend as frozen, ruptured pipes diminished water pressures in their systems.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - Due to a break in a 6″ main water line, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Overton public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc).

Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Richard Chasteen, Public Works Supervisor at 1200 S Commerce, Overton Tx, Phone 903-834-3171

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cherokee County SWAT on scene of barricaded person in home on CR 4126
Cherokee County regional SWAT team takes custody of man barricaded in home during warrant service
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
Paul Louis Richards
Affidavit: Carlisle Junior High principal didn’t report possible sex assault
First Alert Weather Day
Tornado watch remains in effect for parts of East Texas until 4 p.m.
Suitcases and cardboard boxes packed with Promethazine were recovered from a vehicle pursued...
Nacogdoches County deputies seize 31 gallons of prescription medicine after chase

Latest News

KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Peach growers could be affected by the warmer temperatures in East Texas.
WebXtra: Warmer seasonal temperatures frustrate some East Texas farmers
Angelina County authorities searching for suspect in aftermath of pursuit
Peach growers could be affected by the warmer temperatures in East Texas.
WebXtra: Warmer seasonal temperatures frustrate some East Texas farmers