Cherokee County SWAT on scene of barricaded person in home on CR 4126
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says their regional SWAT team is on scene of a barricaded person.
The Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville Police Department executed a search warrant on County Road 4126 at around 5:30 p.m. when an individual barricaded himself in a rear bedroom with firearms.
Please stay clear of the area, the sheriff’s office requests.
