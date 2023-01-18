Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Cherokee County SWAT on scene of barricaded person in home on CR 4126

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says their regional SWAT team is on scene of a barricaded person.

The Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville Police Department executed a search warrant on County Road 4126 at around 5:30 p.m. when an individual barricaded himself in a rear bedroom with firearms.

Please stay clear of the area, the sheriff’s office requests.

