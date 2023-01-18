Carlisle ISD issues statement on principal arrest

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Carlisle ISD superintendent has released a statement on the arrest of its junior high principal, saying there is no threat to the safety of students.

Paul Louis Richards, 45, of Longview, is charged with failure to make a required child abuse report.

According to Superintendent Michael Payne, the incident occurred on the junior high campus and involved one student’s conduct toward another. The offending student has been disciplined and removed from the school and any threat to students has been eliminated, according to Payne.

Payne said the district is cooperating with the investigation and “is hopeful that with additional evidence and clarification the matter will be resolved expeditiously.”

