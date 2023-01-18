Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Big Sandy football coach announces retirement

Big Sandy Independent School District (Source: Facebook)
Big Sandy Independent School District (Source: Facebook)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG SANDY, Texas (KLTV) - Big Sandy High School’s football coach announced his retirement on Wednesday.

Larry Minter made the announcement via a post on his personal Facebook page, in which he thanked “all Big Sandy Wildcats and Ladycats.”

“I have loved every minute of every day we have spent here since 1987,” Minter said. “Being employed at the district I graduated from has been a blessing and I will always be grateful for the opportunity I had to come back and work at one of the best schools in East Texas.”

Minter served as both head football coach and athletic director. He has stepped down from both positions.

He said he looks forward “to new opportunities Big Sandy ISD has in store for me.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cherokee County SWAT on scene of barricaded person in home on CR 4126
Cherokee County regional SWAT team takes custody of man barricaded in home during warrant service
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
Paul Louis Richards
Affidavit: Carlisle Junior High principal didn’t report possible sex assault
First Alert Weather Day
Tornado watch remains in effect for parts of East Texas until 4 p.m.
Suitcases and cardboard boxes packed with Promethazine were recovered from a vehicle pursued...
Nacogdoches County deputies seize 31 gallons of prescription medicine after chase

Latest News

Cooper Reid
Troup ISD holds ‘Hoop for Coop’ fundraiser for injured football player
Troup ISD holds "Hoops for Coop" fundraiser
Troup ISD holds ‘Hoops for Coop’ fundraiser for injured football player
Gorman wrestling hosts annual invitational to prep for state
Gorman wrestling hosts annual invitational to prep for state
A high school coach has been put on leave after players reportedly required medical attention...
High school football coach on leave for allegedly putting players through strenuous workout