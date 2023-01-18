Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Angelina County authorities searching for suspect in aftermath of pursuit

(Source: Gray News | Gray News)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Angelina County law enforcement are searching for a suspect who led officers on a pursuit.

According to Angelina County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mark McLin, the suspect led officers on a pursuit that began in Corrigan and ended in the area of Davisville Road. Officers are currently searching in the wooded area near the Family Crisis Center.

Peach growers could be affected by the warmer temperatures in East Texas.
WebXtra: Warmer seasonal temperatures frustrate some East Texas farmers
