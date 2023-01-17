Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Woman suffers burns in Smith County explosion of modified bus

What appeared to be a school bus had been burned.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A woman was injured when a modified bus she was living in exploded Saturday night.

The woman, whose name has not been released, sustained second-degree burns and was transported to Parkland hospital in Dallas for treatment. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of Canyon Circle in northern Smith County.

After a preliminary investigation by the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office, the cause of the fire was an accidental fuel-air explosion most likely caused by a propane leak inside the school bus, which had been converted into a tiny home and was occupied by the resident at the time of the explosion, Smith County Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Chad Hogue said. The bus was outfitted with gas and electric utilities.

One dog perished in the fire and one dog survived. The tiny home was a total loss, Hogue said.

Dixie, Lindale, and Red Springs Fire Departments responded to the scene Saturday evening, along with UT Health EMS, Smith County Sheriff’s Office and Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office.

