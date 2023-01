TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Andy Woods Elementary School in Tyler exceeds their goal of $800 and raised $1,170 for the SPCA as a part of the 5th grade’s service project. KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara spoke with SPCA’s Deborah Dobbs and Andy Woods 5th grader Taylor Coleman about the fundraiser.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.