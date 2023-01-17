Tyler man accused of burning child in tub wants trial

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man accused in connection with third-degree burns to a child appeared in court Tuesday and said he was not willing to plead on the case.

Joshua Tranair Meekings, 26, is charged with injury to a child. He was arrested in May.

In Judge Debby Gunter’s court on Tuesday, Meekings said he wanted to take the case to a trial.

Smith County authorities believe Meekings held a boy down in a hot bathtub, where the boy suffered third-degree burns to a third of his body.

In court, Prosecutor Noah Coltman said Meekings has recently been indicted in a new case, in which he is charged with a robbery which occurred inside the jail.

