Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Tuesday’s Weather: Dense fog this morning

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:58 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Dense fog is developing across East Texas this morning and will stick around until late morning.  Once the fog clears, more sunshine is expected this afternoon.  Southwest winds will be breezy at times and temperatures will warm into the upper 70s.  Clouds increase again tonight with temperatures near 60 degrees Wednesday morning.  A few showers and some drizzle will be possible to start the day Wednesday, then thunderstorms are expected to develop by midday and roll through during the early afternoon.  Some storms could become strong to severe with the main threat being strong, damaging winds.  The storms end by late afternoon and early evening across East Texas with clearing skies and cooler temperatures moving in.  Highs for Thursday and Friday will be in the 50s and 60s with another chance for rain this weekend.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Longview man killed in single-vehicle crash near Marshall
Two were injured in a shooting at Jucys Taco in Marshall.
2 injured in shooting at Jucys Taco in Marshall; suspect at large
Lufkin authorities release name of man killed in rollover crash
What appeared to be a school bus had been burned.
Crews respond to report of explosion north of Tyler
Two were injured in a shooting at Jucys Taco in Marshall.
Jucys Taco offers public thanks to employees in aftermath of shooting incident

Latest News

The Tyler Sister Cities Organization is raising funds to send more humanitarian relief for...
Tyler Sister Cities Organization fundraising second round of humanitarian relief for Ukrainian refugees
The Tyler Sister Cities Organization is raising funds to send more humanitarian relief to...
Tyler Sister Cities fundraising second round of humanitarian relief for Ukrainian refugees
A Panola County Sheriff's Office cruiser.
East Texas lawmakers on board with using surplus to help fund rural sheriff’s departments
Guests fill in seats at Tyler's Cathedral of Immaculate Conception for a Martin Luther King Jr....
Hundreds in Tyler honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with march, ceremony