Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... A mix of sun and clouds for our Tuesday afternoon with temperatures warming into the mid and upper 70s. We’ll be nearing record high temperatures in the Tyler-Longview area today. It is certainly possible some of us will see temperatures in the low 80s today, though most of us will peak in the 70s. This evening, partly cloudy with temperatures cooling into the mid 60s. Today is our last “warm” day of the week before a cold front and line of storms arrive tomorrow.

Wednesday morning will start off with scattered shower activity, though nothing severe early. By the mid-to-late morning hours, a line of storms will be developing and move through the northern half of the area during the first half of the day. The line of storms will continue to push into and through Deep East Texas during the afternoon, clearing through our area by the evening hours. There is a possibility that some segments of the line could be strong to severe, primarily with a wind threat. That said, hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Flooding will also be possible, especially in the eastern half of our area. Again, the line of storms should be clearing out of our southernmost counties during the evening hours, so you will be able to rest easy tomorrow night as no severe weather is expected overnight.

Behind the storms, our next cold front arrives. This front will usher in near-normal highs for Thursday, in the upper 50s. We’ll hold onto seasonable temperatures through the remainder of the week into the weekend, with lows in the 30s and 40s, and highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Current long-range forecasts continue to place East Texas in an area likely to see near-to-below normal temperatures through the end of the month. A quick note on the weekend forecast, we’re also watching the possibility for rain on Saturday and possibly on Sunday. If you have any outdoor plans for this weekend, you may consider coming up with a back-up plan just in case. Have a great Tuesday.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

