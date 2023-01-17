Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Troup ISD holds ‘Hoops for Coop’ fundraiser for injured football player

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - Troup ISD is holding a “Hoops for Coop” fundraiser to help provide support to the family of Cooper Reid.

Cooper sustained a significant head injury in September 2022 while playing in a football game against Buffalo High School. He has been hospitalized in recovery ever since. Hoops for Coop will be a free throw basketball shootout for students.

David Minnix, Troup ISD Head Girls Basketball Coach and World History teacher, spoke with KLTV’s Lexi Vennetti about Cooper and the event.

“Cooper is like the kind of kid that you want your kid to be like. Everybody loves him. He always has a smile on his face,” Minnix said.

For information on how to donate, call Troup ISD at 903-842-3067.

