Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Tampa Bay’s wide receiver Russell Gage carted off field vs. Dallas

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage is taken off the filed after being injured...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage is taken off the filed after being injured against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of an NFL wild-card football game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla.(AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field, another sobering moment occurred in front of a prime-time audience on Monday night when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off by stretcher late in the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff game against Dallas.

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said Gage had movement in his fingers. He was taken to a hospital with a concussion and was being evaluated for a neck injury.

“Definitely hope he’s doing well. He was moving so that’s a good sign,” teammate Lavonte David said.

Gage was injured when he stumbled on a route, went to the ground, couldn’t make the catch and took a hard shot to the neck from Donovan Wilson. He appeared to try to get up but couldn’t and slammed his hand into the ground in frustration.

Players from both teams took a knee and prayed while medical personnel attended to Gage. Tom Brady, who threw the pass to Gage, stood near the medical staff before the game resumed.

On Jan. 2, Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle. Teammates were in tears while he was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Cincinnati. Hamlin has made a remarkable recovery and watched from home as the Bills beat the Dolphins in an AFC wild-card game.

The immediate uncertainty surrounding Gage’s injury sparked an outpouring of support on social media.

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, an ESPN analyst, posted on Twitter: “Prayers up for Russell Gage.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Longview man killed in single-vehicle crash near Marshall
Two were injured in a shooting at Jucys Taco in Marshall.
2 injured in shooting at Jucys Taco in Marshall; suspect at large
Lufkin authorities release name of man killed in rollover crash
Two were injured in a shooting at Jucys Taco in Marshall.
Jucys Taco offers public thanks to employees in aftermath of shooting incident
What appeared to be a school bus had been burned.
Crews respond to report of explosion north of Tyler

Latest News

Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Missing Oklahoma girl, 4, killed on Christmas, court docs say
Tyler man accused of burning child in tub wants trial
Tyler man accused of burning child in tub wants trial
Tyler man accused of burning child in tub wants trial
Tyler man accused of burning child in tub wants trial
In this image provided by the U.S. Army, U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark...
US, Ukraine top military chiefs meet in person for 1st time