Smith County takes first step toward possible eminent domain for new courthouse property

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Commissioners Court took the first step Tuesday toward possibly exercising eminent domain, which is the government’s right to use private property for public use with compensation. The properties at issue are those the county has yet to buy on the site of the future courthouse.

“I love this building. I love this business,” said Rodney Kamel, who has owned a downtown building since 1978. ”I come here every single day, rain or shine, to be sure it’s still here.”

Through the years, Kamel has sold things needed for concession stands along with collectable items. His connection to downtown Tyler goes back to his childhood, he said.

“We have been in business downtown forever,” Kamel said. “I know downtown Tyler. I’ve played in these alleys. I walked the streets. I’ve been here forever. I started working for my dad when I was eight years old frying hamburgers for a nickel.”

But like many others, the construction of Smith County’s new courthouse will force Kamel out of downtown Tyler. Over the past several years, the county has bought properties on the east side of the square to make way for the new courthouse.

“We’ve bumped up our offers even over the appraisal amounts,” said Smith County Judge Neal Franklin. “We feel like we’ve negotiated in good faith, and we’ve made quite a few deals with a lot of the property owners on the east side.”

But at their Tuesday morning meeting, commissioners took the first step toward possibly using eminent domain to acquire Kamel’s shop and Longino’s Bail Bonds on East Erwin.

“We didn’t want to even go down this path and we’ve made deals with all the rest of the owners over there, and we’re just down to these last couple owners,” Franklin said.

The action by the court doesn’t necessarily mean eminent domain will happen, but it does start the clock.

“This was just a step that you have to approve in court prior to it even being able to go into eminent domain and condemnation proceedings,” Franklin said.

And while the county believes they’ve negotiated in good faith, Kamel believes the appraiser failed to consider the historic value of his building and parking space behind his building.

“They don’t want to listen to somebody that knows something about downtown. So, they’re paying me less money than anybody else on the whole square because they don’t understand what I’m talking about and they don’t want to listen,” Kamel said.

“If they (property owners) refuse this and they decide to take it to court, it goes to another judge, and they appoint three special commissioners,” said Franklin. “And the special commissioners in that court would only be made deciding the value of those properties and that’s it.”

We have asked the county for the dollar amount of the offer made to Kamel, and are waiting to hear back.

Since 2020, Smith County has purchased 11 properties from nine property owners for a total of $7,249,401.17.

$5,355,505.21 came from ARPA funding. $1,396,396.88 came out of the Smith County Budget’s Facility Improvement Fund, sometimes referred to as the Capital Improvement Fund. One cent of the tax rate goes into this fund each year to pay for projects such as the new road and bridge facility, according to a county spokesperson. $497,499.08 came out of the general fund of the Smith County budget.

