Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Smith County K-9 ‘Hunter’ retires, set to live with deputy constable handler

Deputy Constable Kevin Petty and his K9, Hunter.
Deputy Constable Kevin Petty and his K9, Hunter.(Smith County Constable's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Commissioners Court voted on Tuesday to approve the retirement of Precinct 5 Deputy Constable K-9 Hunter and allow him to live with his longtime handler.

Deputy Constable Kevin Petty has been working with K-9 Hunter since 2016, when the dog was donated to the office by a nonprofit organization. Recently, Petty has noticed that Hunter is having a hard time with some activities that is normal for a Dutch Shepherd breed. He believes that after more than six years of service, he should be retired from active duty, Precinct 5 Constable Wesley Hicks said.

“K-9 Hunter and Deputy Petty have developed a strong bond over these years, with Deputy Petty stating that he probably spends more time with Hunter than his own family,” Hicks said. “Hunter seems ready to slow down and spend more time with the Petty family at their home.”

Hunter has assisted federal, state and local law enforcement agencies numerous times, resulting in the apprehension of criminal suspects, Hicks said.

Petty will continue working for the office without a K-9. Another deputy in the office has a dog working with him already. Hicks said.

“I would like to thank Deputy Petty and K-9 Hunter for their years of service and dedication to this office and to the citizens of Smith County and Precinct 5,” Hicks said.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Longview man killed in single-vehicle crash near Marshall
Two were injured in a shooting at Jucys Taco in Marshall.
2 injured in shooting at Jucys Taco in Marshall; suspect at large
Lufkin authorities release name of man killed in rollover crash
Two were injured in a shooting at Jucys Taco in Marshall.
Jucys Taco offers public thanks to employees in aftermath of shooting incident
What appeared to be a school bus had been burned.
Crews respond to report of explosion north of Tyler

Latest News

Blood drive held at Texas Country Music Hall of Fame.
‘Blue Blood Drive’ held in honor of Panola County deputy killed in action
Blood drive held at Texas Country Music Hall of Fame.
'Blue Blood Drive' held in honor of Panola County deputy killed in action
Tyler firefighters seen combating a house fire.
Tyler fire marshal talks benefits of new PPE cleaning equipment
Tyler fire marshal talks benefits of new PPE cleaning equipment