Smith County K-9 ‘Hunter’ retires, set to live with deputy constable handler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Commissioners Court voted on Tuesday to approve the retirement of Precinct 5 Deputy Constable K-9 Hunter and allow him to live with his longtime handler.

Deputy Constable Kevin Petty has been working with K-9 Hunter since 2016, when the dog was donated to the office by a nonprofit organization. Recently, Petty has noticed that Hunter is having a hard time with some activities that is normal for a Dutch Shepherd breed. He believes that after more than six years of service, he should be retired from active duty, Precinct 5 Constable Wesley Hicks said.

“K-9 Hunter and Deputy Petty have developed a strong bond over these years, with Deputy Petty stating that he probably spends more time with Hunter than his own family,” Hicks said. “Hunter seems ready to slow down and spend more time with the Petty family at their home.”

Hunter has assisted federal, state and local law enforcement agencies numerous times, resulting in the apprehension of criminal suspects, Hicks said.

Petty will continue working for the office without a K-9. Another deputy in the office has a dog working with him already. Hicks said.

“I would like to thank Deputy Petty and K-9 Hunter for their years of service and dedication to this office and to the citizens of Smith County and Precinct 5,” Hicks said.

