Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Smith County DA gets continuance in case against former deputy constable

A Smith County judge has granted a continuance in the case against a former deputy constable who testified against her employer in December.
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County judge has granted a continuance in the case against a former deputy constable who testified against her employer in December.

LaQuenda Rena Banks, 43, of Tyler, appeared in Judge Debby Gunter’s court on Tuesday. Banks is charged with theft and official oppression in connection with a theft case which occurred during an eviction in October of 2021.

A jury found former constable Curtis Traylor-Harris guilty in a trial in December. A third suspect, Derrick Holman, 45, of Jacksonville, has a case pending.

In court Tuesday, Banks testified she is prepared to testify in Holman’s case should it go to trial. The state requested a continuance until Holman’s case is resolved.

Holman’s trial is scheduled for Jan. 23.

Gunter agreed to grant the continuance but did not set a new date for Banks.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Longview man killed in single-vehicle crash near Marshall
Two were injured in a shooting at Jucys Taco in Marshall.
2 injured in shooting at Jucys Taco in Marshall; suspect at large
Lufkin authorities release name of man killed in rollover crash
What appeared to be a school bus had been burned.
Crews respond to report of explosion north of Tyler
Two were injured in a shooting at Jucys Taco in Marshall.
Jucys Taco offers public thanks to employees in aftermath of shooting incident

Latest News

LaQuenda Rena Banks, 43, of Tyler, appeared in Judge Debby Gunter’s court on Tuesday.
Smith County DA gets continuance in case against former deputy constable
Guests fill in seats at Tyler's Cathedral of Immaculate Conception for a Martin Luther King Jr....
Hundreds in Tyler honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with march, ceremony
Panola County Sheriff's Office
East Texas lawmakers on board with using surplus to help fund rural sheriff’s departments
A march was held in Tyler on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Hundreds in Tyler honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with march, ceremony