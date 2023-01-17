Smith County DA gets continuance in case against former deputy constable

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County judge has granted a continuance in the case against a former deputy constable who testified against her employer in December.

LaQuenda Rena Banks, 43, of Tyler, appeared in Judge Debby Gunter’s court on Tuesday. Banks is charged with theft and official oppression in connection with a theft case which occurred during an eviction in October of 2021.

A jury found former constable Curtis Traylor-Harris guilty in a trial in December. A third suspect, Derrick Holman, 45, of Jacksonville, has a case pending.

In court Tuesday, Banks testified she is prepared to testify in Holman’s case should it go to trial. The state requested a continuance until Holman’s case is resolved.

Holman’s trial is scheduled for Jan. 23.

Gunter agreed to grant the continuance but did not set a new date for Banks.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.