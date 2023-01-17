Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Sex offender arrested in Livingston, accused of child porn possession

Anthony Joe Bartunek
Anthony Joe Bartunek(Polk County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Leggett man has been arrested after Polk County authorities accused him of being in possession of child pornography.

According to social media post by Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons, a residential search warrant was executed after a caller advised authorities about a male subject being in possession of child pornography. After conducting an investigation at a Livingston residence off Ollie Loop, officers arrested Anthony Joe Bartunek, 78, of Leggett on a charge of possession of child pornography.

Bartunek is a registered sex offender for a previous conviction of possession of child pornography.

Bartunek was arrested without incident and transported to the Polk County Jail, where he was booked on the above charge.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Longview man killed in single-vehicle crash near Marshall
Two were injured in a shooting at Jucys Taco in Marshall.
2 injured in shooting at Jucys Taco in Marshall; suspect at large
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
Two were injured in a shooting at Jucys Taco in Marshall.
Jucys Taco offers public thanks to employees in aftermath of shooting incident
Lufkin authorities release name of man killed in rollover crash

Latest News

The City of Chireno is remodeling its community center.
City of Chireno creating senior center spaces with $300K grant
Blood drive held at Texas Country Music Hall of Fame.
‘Blue Blood Drive’ held in honor of Panola County deputy killed in action
Longview man accused of shooting woman during family disturbance in Diana
Longview man accused of shooting woman during family disturbance in Diana
A train and tractor trailer collided south of Jefferson on Tuesday afternoon.
Train collides with 18-wheeler north of Marshall