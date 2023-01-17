Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Marshall police seek public’s help as Jucys Taco shooting investigation continues

Two were injured in a shooting at Jucys Taco in Marshall.
Two were injured in a shooting at Jucys Taco in Marshall.(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Marshall Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they search for suspects in Saturday’s shooting at Jucys Taco.

The shooting took place around 5:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Victory Drive. At the scene, police said they found multiple gunshot victims.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575. Those wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

