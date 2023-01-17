Longview man accused of shooting woman during family disturbance in Diana

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man is in jail after officials say he shot a woman on Monday during a family disturbance.

On Jan. 16 at 3:18 p.m., Upshur County deputies were called to a shooting in the 13000 block of SH 154E in Diana. When they got there they found that a 28-year-old woman from Center had been shot during a family disturbance. She is in a Longview hospital and is stable, the sheriff’s office says.

Investigators found that gunshots were fired at four other people at the residence, as well, though they were not injured.

Investigators say they found that the shooter was Reginald Perry, 43, of Longview. He was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence, a first degree felony. He is also charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence, second degree felony.

Justice of the Peace Pct 2 Lyle Potter set bonds at $75,000 for each of the second-degree felony counts. He set a $100,000 bond for the first-degree felony charge, for a total of $400,000 in bonds.

The case is still being investigated, according to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office.

