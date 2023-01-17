Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Longview man accused of shooting woman during family disturbance in Diana

Longview man accused of shooting woman during family disturbance in Diana
Longview man accused of shooting woman during family disturbance in Diana(Upshur Co Jail)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man is in jail after officials say he shot a woman on Monday during a family disturbance.

On Jan. 16 at 3:18 p.m., Upshur County deputies were called to a shooting in the 13000 block of SH 154E in Diana. When they got there they found that a 28-year-old woman from Center had been shot during a family disturbance. She is in a Longview hospital and is stable, the sheriff’s office says.

Investigators found that gunshots were fired at four other people at the residence, as well, though they were not injured.

Investigators say they found that the shooter was Reginald Perry, 43, of Longview. He was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence, a first degree felony. He is also charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence, second degree felony.

Justice of the Peace Pct 2 Lyle Potter set bonds at $75,000 for each of the second-degree felony counts. He set a $100,000 bond for the first-degree felony charge, for a total of $400,000 in bonds.

The case is still being investigated, according to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Longview man killed in single-vehicle crash near Marshall
Two were injured in a shooting at Jucys Taco in Marshall.
2 injured in shooting at Jucys Taco in Marshall; suspect at large
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
Two were injured in a shooting at Jucys Taco in Marshall.
Jucys Taco offers public thanks to employees in aftermath of shooting incident
Lufkin authorities release name of man killed in rollover crash

Latest News

Anthony Joe Bartunek
Sex offender arrested in Livingston, accused of child porn possession
The City of Chireno is remodeling its community center.
City of Chireno creating senior center spaces with $300K grant
Blood drive held at Texas Country Music Hall of Fame.
‘Blue Blood Drive’ held in honor of Panola County deputy killed in action
A train and tractor trailer collided south of Jefferson on Tuesday afternoon.
Train collides with 18-wheeler north of Marshall