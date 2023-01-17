Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
1-year-old killed in crash north of Midland

Texas DPS
Texas DPS(Texas DPS)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KCBD) - A 1-year-old child was killed and two others were injured in a single-vehicle crash just five miles north of Midland in the early morning hours of January 16.

According to DPS, a 2018 Nissan Altima, driven by Rene Martinez-Gonzalez, 27, of Hobbs, New Mexico was traveling eastbound on SH 349/Tom Craddick Bypass at 1:30 a.m. when it veered off the southside roadway. The vehicle collided with a fence and then a utility pole.

Gonzales was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital and is reported to be in stable condition. Another passenger, Perla Mireya Arsiniega, 29, of Hobbs, New Mexico, was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition.

The one-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. According to DPS, the one-year-old was not properly restrained.

