TJC Lady Apaches basketball team rallies from behind to take down Kilgore

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - TJC Lady Apaches coach Trenia Tillis-Hoard coached her team to rally from behind and beat the Kilgore Lady Rangers 75-69.

It was a close game from the opening tip.

“It was a seesaw battle and we had to use some guards inside because they were rendering our post players a little ineffective because they were collapsing on them,” said Tillis-Hoard. “I felt like our kids played through a lot of adversity. We knew Kilgore with only having six players would will give us everything they got because they were gonna be able to make a statement if you win their ball game And I felt like our kids did not come in with the mojo and the momentum we’ve been having.”

Stephanie Williams, coach for the Kilgore Lady Rangers, praised her team’s efforts against TJC.

“I’m very proud of the young ladies today we’re shorthanded and watch this game. The score is not a testament to the effort that these ladies put in there they just dove everything a box out. They play together as a team . Very proud your efforts,” Williams said.

