Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Texas African American Museum holds pre-MLK Day celebration

“Help us to love like you put in, Dr. King. Sometimes it’s hard to take a slapping and turn the other cheek,” said Cofer.
Texas African American Museum memorabilia
Texas African American Museum memorabilia(Sariah Bonds)
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas African American Museum held a pre-holiday celebration honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and recognizing how he changed the lives of Americans all over the country.

Community leaders, the choir from Promise Academy, and family gathered to speak about Dr. King’s actions in the past and how to carry on his message for the future.

“Farther, that was one of his messages, one of his main things in his message was love, that love drives out hate,” said Stanley Cofer, president of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation.

Cofer said Dr. King’s biggest message was to love one another despite differences.

“Help us to love like you put in, Dr. King. Sometimes it’s hard to take a slapping and turn the other cheek,” said Cofer.

Greg Muckelroy is an East Texas historian who began researching family history.

“It’s always fabulous when our institutions can recognize the sacrifices that a person made to make a difference in our lives, and the great part is that was 55 years ago when he got assassinated, and the effects of what he did is still alive today,” said Muckelroy.

Dorinda Henderson is the vice president of Tyler Together Race Relations Forum, an organization with a goal to promote racial equality among various ethnic groups.

“Let’s work together, get involved, you know, make an impact on your community,” said Henderson. “Part of education is understanding where you came from, where you came from is your history.”

A Martin Luther King, Jr., parade will be held tomorrow, starting at 9 a.m., on the downtown square in Tyler. Transportation will be provided for the elderly and disabled.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cyclist who found toddler along Tyler roadway thankful it didn’t end tragically
Cyclist who found toddler along Tyler roadway thankful it didn’t end tragically
What appeared to be a school bus had been burned.
Crews respond to report of explosion north of Tyler
Matthew Hoy Edgar pictured in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmate photo.
Texas Rangers take over Matthew Edgar disappearance investigation
Paul Hanna
Affidavit reveals more details on toddler found along Tyler roadway
Amber Highnote
Former City of Quitman employee accused of embezzlement gets new court date

Latest News

Unity in the CommUnity Prayer Breakfast at Jarvis Christian University
Hawkins community celebrates legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.
The 2023 Longview Martin Luther King, Jr., Parade
Longview holds Martin Luther King, Jr., Parade
The 2023 Longview Martin Luther King, Jr., Parade
WebXtra: Longview holds Martin Luther King, Jr., Parade
A non-profit nature retreat in East Texas is expanding, allowing them to serve more families...
Jacksonville non-profit breaks ground on fifth cabin to serve families facing autism