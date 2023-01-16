Texas African American Museum holds pre-MLK Day celebration

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas African American Museum held a pre-holiday celebration honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and recognizing how he changed the lives of Americans all over the country.

Community leaders, the choir from Promise Academy, and family gathered to speak about Dr. King’s actions in the past and how to carry on his message for the future.

“Farther, that was one of his messages, one of his main things in his message was love, that love drives out hate,” said Stanley Cofer, president of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation.

Cofer said Dr. King’s biggest message was to love one another despite differences.

“Help us to love like you put in, Dr. King. Sometimes it’s hard to take a slapping and turn the other cheek,” said Cofer.

Greg Muckelroy is an East Texas historian who began researching family history.

“It’s always fabulous when our institutions can recognize the sacrifices that a person made to make a difference in our lives, and the great part is that was 55 years ago when he got assassinated, and the effects of what he did is still alive today,” said Muckelroy.

Dorinda Henderson is the vice president of Tyler Together Race Relations Forum, an organization with a goal to promote racial equality among various ethnic groups.

“Let’s work together, get involved, you know, make an impact on your community,” said Henderson. “Part of education is understanding where you came from, where you came from is your history.”

A Martin Luther King, Jr., parade will be held tomorrow, starting at 9 a.m., on the downtown square in Tyler. Transportation will be provided for the elderly and disabled.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.