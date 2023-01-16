Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Some scattered rain will be possible on Martin Luther King Jr Day, with another round of showers and storms possible on Wednesday.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! It was a beautiful second half of the weekend with highs for most warming in the upper 60s and low 70s. It would be a good idea to have the umbrella close by if you have any outdoor plans on Martin Luther King Jr Day (Monday) as a few showers will be possible, although coverage will be more favorable across our eastern and southern counties. Tuesday looks dry and warm as highs top off in the middle 70s. Our warming trend ends on Wednesday as a cold front arrives, bringing the chance for a few stronger thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the southern half of East Texas under a slight risk for strong to severe storms. Details are still quite muddy for now, so it would be a good idea to keep an eye on the forecast over the next couple of days as we learn more about this severe set up. Once the cold front clears East Texas, temperatures become a bit more like what you would expect in January, with highs in the upper 50s/lower 60s with chilly mornings in the lower to middle 40s Thursday through Saturday. Scattered rain returns through the day next Saturday with mostly dry conditions on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cyclist who found toddler along Tyler roadway thankful it didn’t end tragically
Cyclist who found toddler along Tyler roadway thankful it didn’t end tragically
What appeared to be a school bus had been burned.
Crews respond to report of explosion north of Tyler
Matthew Hoy Edgar pictured in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmate photo.
Texas Rangers take over Matthew Edgar disappearance investigation
Paul Hanna
Affidavit reveals more details on toddler found along Tyler roadway
Amber Highnote
Former City of Quitman employee accused of embezzlement gets new court date

Latest News

Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
7 Day Forecast
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips