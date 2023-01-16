Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:27 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s a mild start with temperatures in the 60s and winds already gusting to 15 mph.  A few sprinkles are possible this morning.  Expect a warm, breezy day today with mostly cloudy skies becoming partly cloudy by late afternoon.  South and southwest winds will gust up to at least 20 mph through the afternoon.  Temperatures will reach the mid 70s today.  More sunshine tomorrow and a little bit less wind.  Temperatures will stay in the 70s until the next cold front arrives on Wednesday.  Expect a likely chance for thunderstorms, possibly severe, Wednesday afternoon and early evening along the cold front.  Rain ends Wednesday night with clearing skies Thursday and cooler temperatures for the end of the work week.

