Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Monday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Partly cloudy skies this evening, temps in the 60s.
Partly cloudy skies this evening, temps in the 60s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV) - Good evening, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly to mostly cloudy skies through the remainder of the afternoon into the evening hours. Temperatures this evening will cool into the 60s, and eventually the 50s overnight. Overnight, there’ll be a mix of clear skies and clouds, with fog developing in some areas by early Tuesday morning. Tomorrow will be a partly cloudy day with afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s, nearing record high temperatures for some. The unseasonable warmth that we’ve experienced so far this month has January 2023 ranked as the second warmest January on record at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport, though cooler temperatures look likely for the second half of the month.

On Wednesday, our next cold front and storm system will be moving into the area, as early as the mid to late morning hours. Scattered showers will begin early Wednesday, ahead of a line of thunderstorms that will develop later in the morning, then clearing through the area by Wednesday afternoon and evening. There is a possibility that some of us could see severe weather and flooding on Wednesday with this system, because of that we have declared Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day. Thankfully, it does not look like this will be an overnight event, and you should be able to rest easy Wednesday night.

Once the associated cold front moves through the area, we’ll see cooler temperatures for the rest of the week, into the weekend. Morning lows will be in the 30s and 40s, and afternoon highs in the 50s and low 60s, pretty close to our normal temperatures for January. It does look like we may see another round of showers on Saturday, ending early Sunday morning, though there is not a severe weather concern at this time. The Climate Prediction Center maintains a forecast for near-to-below normal temperatures likely for our area through the rest of the month, so if you’ve not been a fan of this winter warmth, that should be some good news for you. Have a great evening and rest of your week.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(Andrew Tate)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two were injured in a shooting at Jucys Taco in Marshall.
2 injured in shooting at Jucys Taco in Marshall; suspect at large
What appeared to be a school bus had been burned.
Crews respond to report of explosion north of Tyler
Police say a second incident of tampering was discovered at the Dallas Zoo, a day after a...
Police: Monkey exhibit also tampered with at Dallas Zoo
1 dead after rollover wreck in Lufkin
Fatal crash generic
Longview man killed in single-vehicle crash near Marshall

Latest News

Monday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Monday 1-16-23
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Monday 1-16-23
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Monday 1-16-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 1-16-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 1-16-23