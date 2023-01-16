Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin authorities release name of man killed in rollover crash

(File graphic)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officials with the City of Lufkin have released the name of the man who died in a single-vehicle crash in the early morning hours on Sunday.

According to City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth, Erie Downs, 64, of Lufkin, died when he lost control of his Ford pickup which then left the road and flipped several times. The rollover crash occurred in the 900 block of Southwood Drive around 1:15 a.m.

Pebsworth said Downs was not wearing his seatbelt before being ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Previous reporting:

1 dead after rollover wreck in Lufkin

