Longview man killed in single-vehicle crash near Marshall

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man died in in a single-vehicle crash in Harrison County on Saturday.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 10:30 a.m., Stephen C. Stec, 21, was driving a 2015 GMC Terrain about four miles east of Marshall on Interstate 20. The report states that Stec failed to drive in a single lane and entered the center median where his vehicle slid sideways and collided with a concrete barrier on the passenger side.

Stec was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital in Marshall.

