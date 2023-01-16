Life, legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. celebrated across East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Hundreds took to the streets of Downtown Tyler on Monday to march together and honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

This was the 37th annual celebration of Dr. King in Tyler.

City leaders, religious leaders, many others began at the square then marched south. The march ended at the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception for a ceremony.

This year’s theme was “Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate... only love can do that.”

Residents in Lufkin also turned out for their own celebration and remembrance of Dr. King.

Meanwhile, Stephen F. Austin University encouraged students to take part in a special day of service in honor of Dr. King.

“By participating in community service in the Nacogdoches community, SFA students and Nacogdoches organizations are closing divides and showing that there is strength in coming together,” said Kori Lewis, OMA graduate assistant.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.