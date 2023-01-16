Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Here Everything is Better! H-E-B named most trusted store in recent study

.
.(Foto: HEB)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - H-E-B has been named the most trusted, according to a recent study BrandSpark International.

The company surveyed 10,082 Americans to capture their real opinions of which grocery stores they trust the most in their study released Jan.4.

“Trust leaders were identified by 8 store formats nationally and in four major regions and across 36 key attributes as well as the top 5 grocery retailers nationally,” said the company.

In their findings, H-E-B was found to be the most trusted for affordability along with Aldi and Walmart. The Texas chain was also found to be the strongest for store brand/private label products, delivering fresh produce, most valuable circulars, and enjoyable in-store experience.

Wal-Mart was voted in the top spot for curbside pickup while Amazon Fresh leads for delivery.

According to the company, trust plays an integral role in the decision of where to shop, especially during these challenging inflationary times.

“This is an important moment for retailers to build trust with shoppers, and they can do so by communicating why they are trusted and how they plan to help Americans through this”, says Adam Bellisario.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
Paul Louis Richards
Affidavit: Carlisle Junior High principal didn’t report possible sex assault
Cherokee County SWAT on scene of barricaded person in home on CR 4126
Cherokee County regional SWAT team takes custody of man barricaded in home during warrant service
Suitcases and cardboard boxes packed with Promethazine were recovered from a vehicle pursued...
Nacogdoches County deputies seize 31 gallons of prescription medicine after chase
A train and tractor trailer collided south of Jefferson on Tuesday afternoon.
Train collides with 18-wheeler north of Marshall

Latest News

Darla Steve and Zach Smith
Amber Alert Discontinued: for baby girl abducted in Midland, Texas
puppy plays with student.
Andy Woods students exceed SPCA fundraising goal
Tyler Civil Air Patrol cadets receive awards presented by Congressman Nathaniel Moran
Tyler Civil Air Patrol cadets receive awards, honors from Congressman Moran
A train and tractor trailer collided south of Jefferson on Tuesday afternoon.
Train collides with 18-wheeler north of Marshall
Cherokee County SWAT on scene of barricaded person in home on CR 4126
Cherokee County regional SWAT team takes custody of man barricaded in home during warrant service