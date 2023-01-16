Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

First Alert Weather Day: Strong storm system expected for midweek

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(KLTV/KTRE)
By Katie Vossler
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A strong storm system is moving toward East Texas and will arrive midweek.  Ahead of this system, breezy south winds will bring in lots of moisture leading to warm, humid afternoons with temperatures in the 70s. 

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(KLTV/KTRE)

A few showers or some drizzle could start the day on Wednesday, but the main line of thunderstorms is expected to develop midday and move through during the afternoon. 

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for severe thunderstorms for the majority of East Texas for Wednesday. This is a 2 out of 5 on a risk level of 1 to 5 with 5 being the highest risk. 

Strong, damaging winds look to be the main threat at this time, but an isolated tornado can not be ruled out.  Thunderstorms will come to an end by Wednesday late evening.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two were injured in a shooting at Jucys Taco in Marshall.
2 injured in shooting at Jucys Taco in Marshall; suspect at large
What appeared to be a school bus had been burned.
Crews respond to report of explosion north of Tyler
Police say a second incident of tampering was discovered at the Dallas Zoo, a day after a...
Police: Monkey exhibit also tampered with at Dallas Zoo
1 dead after rollover wreck in Lufkin
Nina Willis celebrated her 114th birthday Saturday.
‘She is my pride and joy’: Woman celebrates 114th birthday with 97-year-old sister

Latest News

Fatal crash generic
Longview man killed in single-vehicle crash near Marshall
Lufkin authorities release name of man killed in rollover crash
Two were injured in a shooting at Jucys Taco in Marshall.
2 injured in shooting at Jucys Taco in Marshall; suspect at large
Texas African American Museum memorabilia
Texas African American Museum holds pre-MLK Day celebration