First Alert Weather Day: Strong storm system expected for midweek

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A strong storm system is moving toward East Texas and will arrive midweek. Ahead of this system, breezy south winds will bring in lots of moisture leading to warm, humid afternoons with temperatures in the 70s.

First Alert Weather Day (KLTV/KTRE)

A few showers or some drizzle could start the day on Wednesday, but the main line of thunderstorms is expected to develop midday and move through during the afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for severe thunderstorms for the majority of East Texas for Wednesday. This is a 2 out of 5 on a risk level of 1 to 5 with 5 being the highest risk.

Strong, damaging winds look to be the main threat at this time, but an isolated tornado can not be ruled out. Thunderstorms will come to an end by Wednesday late evening.

