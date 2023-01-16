2 injured in shooting at Jucys Taco in Marshall; suspect at large

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall police are investigating a shooting at Jucys Taco that left two people injured Sunday night.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the shooter is at large.

The restaurant is located on Victory Drive.

According to the Facebook page, the suspect is a Black man wearing all black clothing. A silver Nissan Murano is listed as the possible vehicle description.

The two victims were taken to a Marshall hospital. Their conditions are not known.

